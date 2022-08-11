HUNTSVILLE — Stanley William Bradford, 80, died August 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Old Liberty Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

