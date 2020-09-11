PHIL CAMPBELL — Starland Newell, 89, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away September 9, 2020 at his residence. A native of Phil Campbell, he had lived in the area all of his life. He was a member and deacon of Blue Springs Freewill Baptist Church for 55 years. He was also a 50-year member of the Cattlemen’s Association and was recognized in 2018 with the Franklin County Extension Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, he was associated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was a farmer and formerly employed by the Franklin County School System as a bus driver. He was also a part-time employee at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Blue Springs Freewill Baptist Cemetery from 1:00 until service time at 2:00 P.M. If raining, the visitation will be in the church. Officiating at the graveside service will be John McCullar.
Mr. Newell is survived by his wife, Elsie Newell; daughter, Sue Smith (Bobby); sister, Martha Tuck (Mike); brothers, Floyd Newell, R.L. Newell (Laretha), Byron Newell, Clinton Newell (Judy), and Pete Newell (Marggie); three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews,
Preceding him in death were his parents, Samuel and Nettie Baker Newell; brothers, Arles Newell, Jimmy Newell, Wayne Newell, Hulon Newell; sister, Inez Duboise; and great-great-grandson, Jayden Thomas.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
