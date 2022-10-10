MOULTON — Starlin Blankenship, 79, of passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon, at the funeral home with burial in Mountain Springs Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.