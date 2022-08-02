TUSCUMBIA — Stella L. Dill Byrd passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 85. She was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and was the youngest of eight children born to Isaac and Mamie McRight Dill.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Morris C. Byrd; by her five brothers, Gilbert, Raymond, Hollis, Ernest, and Marlow Dill; and by sisters, Mamie Amos and Flora Brown. She is survived by three children, Regina Sherrill (George) of Muscle Shoals, Philip Byrd of Florence, and Timothy Byrd of Tuscumbia; and by two grandsons, Nathan Sherrill (Lauren) of Muscle Shoals, and Blake Sherrill, currently stationed in California with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 on Wednesday, August 3, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, followed by a 1:00 service in the funeral home chapel with Brother Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery.
Stella was a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals for over 30 years. She lived a long and blessed life of devotion to her family and to her Lord. The family expresses special thanks to The Pearl of the Shoals assisted living facility, to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab Center, and to Shoals Hospice for their care of Mrs. Byrd.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
