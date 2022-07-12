LEXINGTON — Stella Lou Killen Hammond, 78, of Lexington, AL, passed away July 10, 2022 at Hardin Medical Center. Stella was a homemaker and member of the Methodist faith.
Stella is survived by siblings, Ann Davis, Jackie Killen (Lillian), Kay Killen, Kenny Killen, Peggy Vandiver, and Donna Holt (Marty).
She was preceded in death by parents, Loney “Pap” Killen and Shelby Allen Killen; brothers, Stancle, Edward, and Randy Killen; husband, Charlie Hammond
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 13 from 2-4 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 P.M. with Marcus Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Hardin Homes and Hardin Medical Center for taking such good care of Stella while she was there.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
