PHIL CAMPBELL

Stella Mae Horton Kimbrough, 92, died December 21, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

