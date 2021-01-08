KILLEN — Stephanie Denise Dupree Jenkins, 50, of Killen, AL, passed away January 7, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. Stephanie was a native of Lauderdale County, AL and of the Non-Denominational faith.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Ed Jenkins; parents, Steven and Sandra Dupree; sons, Raleigh Jenkins and Donovan Jenkins; daughters, Mackenzie Jenkins, Madison Jenkins, and Amaya Jenkins; sister, Selisa Cornelison and husband, Justin; five grandchildren; four nephews and very special friend, Jamie Glover.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
