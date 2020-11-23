ROGERSVILLE — Stephanie Denise Krska, 47, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service will be November 24, 2020,at 3 p.m., at Butler Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

