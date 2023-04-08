MUSCLE SHOALS — First Lady Evg. Stephanie L. Phillips, 69, died April 4, 2023. Public viewing will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the wake at Strait Gate Apostolic Church in Florence from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Jubilee House of Prayer in Decatur with burial in Tri-Cities Cemetery in Florence. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.

