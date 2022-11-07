TOWN CREEK — Stephanie “Mona” Langham 59, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. The funeral will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Public Viewing will be Tuesday, from 10a.m.-6 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.