LEXINGTON — Stephanie Lynn Jackson, 49, of Lexington, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and a dialysis patient for over 15 years.
A visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2023 from 12 -1 at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Barnett Cemetery with Martin Cox officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stanley and Flora Cox, Paul and Sue Martin and Mary Swanner. She is survived by her sons, Drew Cottrell, Dustin Cottrell and Tyler Jackson; parents, Paul and Carolyn Martin; brother, Jeffrey (Christina) Martin; nephew, Austin Martin and niece, Hannah Martin.
