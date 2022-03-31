MUSCLE SHOALS — Stephanie Muston Graves, 37, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 1, at Old Hatton Baptist Cemetery beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Hand officiating.
Stephanie was a member of East Colbert Baptist Church. She loved her church family and taught Sunday School for many years. Stephanie was a graduate of the University of North Alabama with a degree in social work. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Thelma Bowling; grandparents, Herschel Muston and Clarine Muston; great-grandmother, Pauline Crosswhite; and great-grandfather, Owen Crosswhite.
Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Isabella Claire Graves; parents, Johnny M. and Sallie Bowling Muston; grandfather, J.P. Bowling; brother, Brandon Narimore; aunts and uncles, Dr. Darin and Gwyn Bowling and Neil and Debbie Carter; and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Stephanie’s family will serve as pallbearers.
