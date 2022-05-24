BELMONT, MS — Stephanie West Williams, 49, died May 22, 2022. Service will be today at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 12 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.

