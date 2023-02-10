TUSCUMBIA — Stephen Bradley Mitchell, age 50, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. His graveside service will be Saturday, February 11, at Devaney Cemetery, Russellville, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Eddie Mitchell officiating. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, will direct.

