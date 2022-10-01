ROGERSVILLE — Stephen D. Holt, 71, died September 29, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 to 1 with funeral following at Rogersville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Belew Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Holt’s family.

