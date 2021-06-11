FLORENCE
Stephen Douglas Abston, 71 of Florence, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Abston retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a Biologist, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of First Christian Church in Florence.
Steve, also known as, Pop to family members was the best Dad, husband, friend and Pop the world has ever known. He was always teaching grandkids how to play sports, drive the golf cart, feed the horses and pretty much anything that Conner, Chase or Madelyn asked him to do. Pop was dearly loved and will be missed.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Jim Story officiating.
Mr. Abston was preceded in death by his father, Roy Laverne Abston; mother, Vera Etoyle Danley Abston; brother, Dan Abston (Carolyn). He is survivied by his wife, Carolyn Gilbert Abston; sons, Andy Abston (Georgia) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Tyler Abston (Stephanie) of Florence, AL; brother, Roy Abston (Phylis); and grandchildren, Conner Abston, Madelyn Abston, and Chase Abston.
Active pallbearers will be Phil Abston, Les Abston, Mac Abston, Adam Burchell, Michael Jordan, and Mark Henderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Burchell, Chipper Ezell, John McFall, Jimmy Black, David Willingham, Ed Lovelace, Terry Howard, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, and Jerry Gann.
