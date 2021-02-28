LORETTO, TN — Stephen Wade Gieske, 60, died February 24, 2021. Visitation will be held March 1, 2021 from, 1-2 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. He was a member of Loretto United Methodist Church.

