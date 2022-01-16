CHEROKEE — Stephen Wayne Harrison, 68, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery.
Steve was an avid LSU Tigers fan, and he loved his dog, Molly. But most of all, he loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. Steve was also close to his work family and those in his community. He used opportunities in his work as an insurance adjuster to help those in their time of need.
Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Kimbrough Harrison; son, Matthew Harrison (Anna Claire); parents, Harold and Genevieve Harrison; brothers, Keith Harrison (Susan); sister, Becky Stumpe (John); grandchildren, Collier and Perry Allyn; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Cardiovascular ICU at North Alabama Medical Center for the wonderful care given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwest Shoals Community College Foundation. P.O. Box 2390, Muscle Shoals, AL. 35662.
