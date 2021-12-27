FLORENCE
Stephen Dale “Steve” Hopkins, aged 73, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. A graduate of Coffee High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Steve was a lifetime member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 760.
Steve is preceded in death by his wife Sheila, his parents James “Ralph” and Marie Hopkins, and his brother Michael “Mike” Hopkins.
He is survived by his siblings, Sandra Porter, Stan (Lydia) Hopkins, and Susan Hines; stepchildren, Richard Aldridge and Rachel Lee; grandchildren , Zoe Savranakis, Blakely and Madelyn Lee, and Annaliese Aldridge; nieces and nephews, Andrea Porter, Marc Hopkins, Wesley Hopkins, Blake Hines, Hannah Hopkins, Justin Hines, Chisholm Hines, and Jaxon Hines; and canine companion, Dex.
Steve was an amazing mentor, husband, and grandfather (better known as “Pi Pi”) who loved playing golf with his buddies and was a sports enthusiast his whole life.
Visitation will be held in Florence at Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a short graveside service at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the family respectfully asks everyone to mask.
