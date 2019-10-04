FLORENCE — Stephen Hugh Murphy, Sr., 70, of Florence, AL, died Monday, September 30th at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He was a graduate of Central High School and the University of North Alabama. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed all aspects of aviation. He also enjoyed fishing and other outdoor activities, as well as firearms and target shooting.
He is survived by his children, Stephen H. “Bo” Murphy, Jr. (Joley) of Iuka, MS, and Jill Murphy Black (Matt) of Lookout Mountain, TN; his mother, Wanda Rice Murphy of Florence, AL; one brother, Walter G. Murphy, Jr. (Martha) of Florence, AL; a sister, Laura Murphy Taylor (Velson) of Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren, Johnathan Murphy of New York City, NY, Lilah Grace Murphy of Iuka, MS, and Levi and Clara Jo Black, both of Lookout Mountain, TN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Glenn Murphy, Sr.; and a brother, Rick Murphy.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Commented