LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Stephen J. Schaeffer, 76, formerly of Florence, died December 23, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.