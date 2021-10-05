F 10.5.21 Stephen J. Whiting.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Stephen James Whiting, 59, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, October 5th at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Whiting.

Survivors are his father, Clifford Whiting; sisters, Katherine Townsend (Earl) and Marilyn Bowling (Pete); niece, Ashlee Kimbrough; nephews, Michael, Matthew, and Nicholas Bowling and special friend, Susan Seay.

You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

