FLORENCE — Stephen Cullen Jones, of Florence, passed through death and entered eternal life on October 23, 2020 after an extended illness.
Jones was a lifelong educator, teaching Special Education at Central High School for 19 years, then serving as 504 and Attendance Supervisor for Lauderdale County Schools until his retirement in 2002.
He served as an ordained deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Vacation Bible School director at Central Heights Baptist Church and briefly served as a pastor after his retirement. He enjoyed God’s creation, whether viewed from a fishing boat, farm tractor, or the driver’s seat of the family van during extended summer road trips.
Steve Jones was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Kayren Jones; brother, Rev. Bob T. Jones ; and sister-in-law Deborah Scott Jones; parents, R.T. and Geneva Jones; father- and mother-in-law, Dick and Louise Hancock; and grandparents Clyde and Hattie Jones and Esco and Elsie Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Nancy Hancock Jones, of Florence; and daughter, Susan Denise Jones, of Marion, Alabama; as well as a number of extended family members and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Pisgah Methodist Church cemetery at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Angela Kayren Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund can be made to the Anne Kirtley JCAA Chapter, 1108 Washington Street, Marion, Alabama 36756.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
