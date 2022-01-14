KILLEN — Stephen Lewis Hape, age 79, of Killen, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. No services are planned at this time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Mae Vandiveer; brother, Gary Owen Hape.
Survivors are his children, Tracy Hape (Stacy), Krissie Alsip (Jeff), Garrick Hape (Mary), and Patrick Hape (Jennifer); grandchildren, Trey, Kaehler, Kelci, Makenzi, Olivia, Carson, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Becca, Carter, Bailee, and Brodie.
Steve was self-employed as a carpenter most of his life.
