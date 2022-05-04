FLORENCE — Stephen Statom, age 68, of Florence, passed away May 1, 2022. No services are planned at this time.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Statom; father, Robert Statom; and sister, Sheila Hopkins. Survivors include his son, Virgil Statom; niece, Rachel Lee; nephew, Richard Aldridge, and great-nieces, Blakely Lee and Madelyn Lee.
His humble nature and love of music, especially Bob Dylan, will continue to make people smile and keep them humble. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
