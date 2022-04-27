SHEFFIELD — Stephen Thomas Ratterree, 64, died April 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Anders (Paul). Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

