MUSCLE SHOALS
Stephen Thomas Uhlman, 62, of Muscle Shoals, passed away October 20, 2019. His visitation will be Thursday, October 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church. His service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Jerry Rea and Barrett Long officiating.
Mr. Uhlman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a pipefitter and a welder and was a member of local No. 760. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Uhlman.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Lott Uhlman; sister, Ana Oelschlager; niece, Anika Oelschlager; nephew, Zachery Oelschlager.
Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia is directing.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented