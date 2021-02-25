MUSCLE SHOALS — Sterlin Pink Smith, 85, died February 24, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tusucmbia. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

