FLORENCE — Sterling Theo “White-Boy” White, 82 of Florence, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 after a brief illness. Sterling was a self-employed cattle farmer, a member of Beacon Baptist Church, Florence Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star (50 years of service), Carpenter’s Local 109, and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Visitation will be today, July 14, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Bill Bishop officiating, services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Cornelius White; mother, Earline White Alexander; and brother, James Arthur “Mack” White.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Pruitt White; son, Sterling “Mark” White (Beverly), Sevierville, TN; daughter, Melissa White Fountain, Florence; sisters, Grace White Howell, Lawrenceburg, TN, Peggy White Hines, Leoma, TN, Cornelia White Meyers, Bridgeton, MO; grandchildren, Nicholas Fountain, Florence and Joshua Lee White, Weaverville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Averil (puddin), Henry, Thomas, Marshall and Katherine (Katy).
Pallbearers will be Heath Lamprecht, Ray Burbank, Tim Rhodes, Jack Ingram, Jerry Warren, Ray Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Carroll, Ray McGee and Frank Fuller.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
