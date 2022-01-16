RUSSELLVILLE — Steve Melton Baker, age 73, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era, and at time of discharge, he was a Petty Officer. He had several jobs over his lifetime, from driving 18 wheelers, to a general contractor and landscaper, and to a professional musician. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Steve was a very strong spiritual and Christian man, who loved his family very much. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He learned to play the guitar at an early age, and enjoyed it all of his life. Anyone who knew Steve could never say anything bad about him, he was loved and cherished by all who knew him. He was a devoted family man, who would do anything for his family and friends and leaves behind many wonderful memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Willie Mae (Beasley) Baker; brothers, Charles Baker, Wallace Baker; sisters, Evelyn Rodgers, Shirley Cothrum; and brother-in-law, Brannon Gooch.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 17 years, Janet Daily Baker; children, Phillip Baker (Beth), Steve Baker, Jr. (Pepper), Samantha Baker Chaney (Jerry), Lesa Adams (John), Rita Coalson, Thomas “Chip” Coalson, Jr., Christopher Coalson, Collin Coalson; grandchildren, Kyle Baker, Kevin Baker, Matthew Baker, Levi Baker, Brandon Baker, Courtney Bagley, Carrie Bennett, Caleb Chaney, McKenzie Copeland, Anthony Sturm (Katie), Cody Sturm; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Loyd Baker (Frances), Frank Baker (Vicky), David Baker (Faye), JoAnn Baker Waldon (Luke), Dorothy Baker Gooch; and a host of nieces & nephews.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Chaney speaking. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens with military honors. If times have to be changed due to inclement weather, this will be posted on Spry Memorial Chapel’s website and facebook.
Pallbearers will be Collin Coalson, Chris Coalson, Thomas Coalson, Phillip Baker, Stanley Baker, and Tim Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be George Marion and Phillip Marion.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Terrace Manor Nursing Home & North Alabama Medical Center for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
