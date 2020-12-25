FLORENCE — Steve Beavers, 62, of Florence, passed away December 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church for 32 years, and was employed with Monarch Tile for 20 years.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Roger Houston and Mahlon Fisher officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve’s nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Clara Beavers; sister, Faye McMurtrey; and brothers, David and Waymon Beavers.
He is survived by his wife, Leanne Tomlinson Beavers; son, Steven Cade Beavers (Cassidy); daughter, Mary Bethany Beavers; brother, Joe Beavers (Jennifer); sisters, Louise Stovall (David), Helen Fisher (Kenneth), and Joyce Owen; and a grandson, Grant Eugene Beavers.
We would like to thank our family and friends, Dr. True, Dr. Shea, Christy, Drew, Juliet, Kayla, and Nancy; his caregiver, Terry Johnson; and Central Heights Pharmacy for their love and care.
