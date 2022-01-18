KILLEN — Steven “Steve” Bradford Underwood, age 62, of Killen, crossed over to Heaven on January 13, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Odell Underwood; and father, James “Jim” Underwood.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Clayton Underwood; children, Chase Underwood (Angela, daughter-in-love); granddaughter, Ashlyn Underwood, his gift from God; stepmother, Shirley Underwood; sisters, Peggy Burch (Terry), Jacqueline Vandivort (Steve), Paula Holden (Troy), Bobbie Underwood, and Jeannie Cartwright (Daniel); brothers, Dennis Underwood and James “Jamie” C. Underwood, Jr. (Tammy); and special and deeply loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steve was a member of the Baptist Christian Faith. The legacy he leaves us with is that “You Are God’s Gift”. He was retired with Brown International as an integrator on military tanks.
In lieu of flowers, share the word from God that “You Are God’s Gift”.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kindred Home Health, Kindred Hospice, Dr. Danny McFall and staff and Nurse Robin, and Greg Miles of Integrity Therapy for their love and care.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
