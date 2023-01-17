RED BAY — Steven Bruce Brulport, 69, died January 15, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-12 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you