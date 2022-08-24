KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE
Steve DeWayne Hubbard, formerly of Moulton, died August 19, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Town Creek #1 Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory.
