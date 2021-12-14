CHEROKEE — Steve Hamilton, 52, of Cherokee, AL., passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
He was a graduate of CVHS, Class of 1988. He was a member of the Riverton Rose Trail Vol. Fire Dept. Firefighter 317 since the beginning of 2005. Steve had many friends for life, that he felt were family. They know who they are. Steve would be proud of the support they have given to Mitzi and David.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzi Hamilton; brother, David Hamilton; mother-in-law, Mary Stanford (The Old Woman); his fur babies, Molly and Lacy; numerous cousins (Hey Cuz); and many longtime friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Etta Hamilton; special “Uncle Dave”; favorite brother-in-law, Randy Stanford; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents; and the best dog ever, Sugar.
Pallbearers will be Mike Maxwell, Tony Maxwell, Chris Maxwell, T.J. Maxwell, Billy Maxwell, Cade Whitaker, Jonathon Tramontono, and best friend, Doug Willis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bandon Deaton, Jerry Sullivan, and Mark Kelly.
The visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 15, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chuck Lansdell officiating. Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery.
Special thanks to Kayla from Encompass Home Health.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented