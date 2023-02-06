HALEYVILLE — Steve Dewayne Hicks, 65, died Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be held February 7, 2023, from 11 a.m.- noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon, at the funeral home, with burial in Bethel Baptist No.2 Cemetery.

