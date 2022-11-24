IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Harold Stephen "Steve" Jackson, 80, died November 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday at at 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center (901) 287-6308 or online at www.lebonheur.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.