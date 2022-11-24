IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Harold Stephen "Steve" Jackson, 80, died November 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday at at 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center (901) 287-6308 or online at www.lebonheur.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
- Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying
- Lotteries for Nov. 24
- Turkey Quesadilla perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers
- Turkey soup is the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover
- International students share food, culture at UNA
- Rawhide owners give free meals a final time
- Analysis: It's best 2022 is over for UNA football
Most Read
Articles
- Restaurant opening on Monday in downtown Florence
- City considers "ambitious" McFarland Park master plan
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism
- Man shoots himself twice inside Lawrenceburg BBQ restaurant
- Rosenbaum leaves lasting legacy
- Vehicle runs through Tuscumbia's pocket park
- Leo III turns the big 2-0
- Cherokee resident: Students 'discriminated against' over water damaged school
- Delaware firm may invest in ag center
- Deer crashes into Florence home
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Restaurant opening on Monday in downtown Florence
- Thomas Eugene Darby 'Gene'
- Carl Allen Cole, Jr.
- Ashley Sims
- Anna McLemore
- With ugly season now over, UNA now has key question to answer
- City considers "ambitious" McFarland Park master plan
- Randy Knight
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism
- With time, Deshler's '22 season will be remembered fondly
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented