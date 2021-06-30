HAMILTON

Steve Logan, 78, died June 29, 2021. Visitation will be held today at 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

