RUSSELLVILLE — Steve Melton Baker, 73, died January 12, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was the husband to Janet Daily Baker.

