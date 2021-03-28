FLORENCE — Steve Morris Goodman, 74 of Florence, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a brief illness. He was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Home. Funeral services will be held in Greenview Memorial Chapel, burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park with Adam Richardson officiating.
Mr. Goodman was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Goodman; father, Morris Goodman; and brother, Don Goodman. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Goodman; son, Mark Goodman (Julie); daughter, Amber Poe; brother, Charles Goodman (Sherri); sister, Patricia Beckman; grandchildren, Addie and Noah Goodman.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
