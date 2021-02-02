MOULTON — Steve Rutherford, 58, died January 30, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Cemetery.

