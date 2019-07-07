ROCK CREEK — Steven “Steve” Nelson Smelser, 61, of Rock Creek, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. His visitation was Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service was Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Kyle Dobbs officiating. Burial followed in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Steve was a self-employed mechanic. He learned his trade from his dad as a youngster by working with him in his garage. Steve passed this knowledge to his two sons, Jeremy and Justin.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Charlie Nelson Smelser (Doc); and his loving wife, Lisa Vandiver Smelser.
Steve is survived by his children, Malea Smelser, Jeremy Smelser, and Justin Smelser (Tessa); mother, Elloween Posey Smelser Bolton; brothers, Charles Ray Smelser (Carolyn), and Russell Smelser (Bonita); sisters, Sarah Smelser Renfro (Richard), and Kimberly Smelser Aday (Scott); grandchildren, Shana Hall, Danny Wright, Gavin Smelser, Caden Smelser, and Raelyn Smelser.
Pallbearers were Charli Tyree, Triston Tyree, Mark Taylor, Tom Graham, Craig Bryson, Aaron Henry, and Chuck Thompson.
The family asked for friends to bring hotrod stickers and magnets to place on Steve’s casket.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented