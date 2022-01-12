LOUISIANA — Steve Truitt, 68, formerly of Killen, died January 7, 2022. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Richardson Chapel Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was retired from Reynolds.

