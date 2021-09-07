TUSCUMBIA — Steven Kyle Agee, 60, died Saturday, September 4, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, fomr 6-8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

