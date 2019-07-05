SHEFFIELD — Butch Patterson, age 68, of Sheffield, passed away July 3, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Mike Banks officiating. Burial will be at Barton Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was a U.S. Navy Veteran who loved his wife and family and was loved by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Patterson Jr.; daughters, Luci Nicole and Heather Lee; and brother in law Erwin L. Norwood Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Patterson; daughter, Tabitha Ann Richey; mother, Lucy B. Rose; sister, Sandra Norwood Poe; brother, Mike Patterson; six grandsons; three granddaughters; and seven great grandchildren.
The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented