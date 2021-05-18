DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Steven Douglas Thorne, 53, died May 17, 2021. Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in The Family Brimingham Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.