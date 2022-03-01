BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Steven Gilbert Montgomery, 68, died February 25, 2022. Memorial services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Old Bethel United Methodist Church with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

