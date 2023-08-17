FLORENCE — Steven Glasco “June Bug” Webster Jr., 32, died August 9, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds
- China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
- China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
- Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce 14 months after they were married
- Maui fire survivors are confronting huge mental health hurdles, many while still living in shelters
- Japan sank into a trade deficit last month as exports dropped, especially to other Asian nations
- US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
- Something's afoot in Florence
Most Read
Articles
- When do Alabama residents get tax rebate checks?
- Trial in death of 3-year-old this week
- A SRO can be found in every public Colbert school
- 2 men killed in single-vehicle crash in Colbert Co.
- Florence police respond to arrest video
- Tornado touched down near Lauderdale County
- Struts on Pine opening Thursday
- Mississippi man dies in boat crash on Pickwick
- Sides argue over who caused death
- Goodyear Blimp passes through Shoals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- When do Alabama residents get tax rebate checks?
- Chipotle coming to Florence
- Nicholas David Murphy
- Trial in death of 3-year-old this week
- Shoals icon closing after 40 years
- Accused burglar caught after 2-hour manhunt in Florence
- A SRO can be found in every public Colbert school
- Justin Edward Ramsey
- Bank Independent promotes 8 team members
- 2 men killed in single-vehicle crash in Colbert Co.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Women, stop voting against your interests (2)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- UNA summer grad already owns a business (1)
- Education Student Loans (1)
- Tuscumbia murder suspect denied bond (1)
- Crowd relishes Hot Dog Day party (1)
- Home Sweet Home: Melson back in Alabama (1)
- TVA awaits bids for temporary pier solution (1)
- Shocked by conditions I saw in Tuscumbia (1)
Commented