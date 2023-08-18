FLORENCE — Steven Glasco “June Bug” Webster Jr., 32, died August 9, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at We Are Chapel (Christ Chapel), Florence. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you