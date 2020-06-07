FLORENCE — Steven Glen Pochop, Sr., 63, of Florence, May 4, 1957 - June 6, 2020.
Visitation is Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Abundant Grace Church, 1109 E. 32nd, Sheffield, AL.
Service is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodward Ave Baptist Church, body will lie in state from 12:00 until 2:00. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Life is but a vapor. Here today, and gone tomorrow. But, perhaps more accurately, life is here today, and continues for all eternity, when your life is in Jesus.
That’s why we rejoice!
The life of our Pappy, Dad, Husband, and Pastor, Steven Glen Pochop, Sr., is truly just getting started.
He’s home. He fought for this home.
He walked, and ran, and crawled, and at times was even dragged, down a path that was up, down, and sideways. But he stayed on that path; he has finished his race, and he has won. He has won the only prize he ever cared about - life eternal with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and a reunion with his mom, dad, and brother, in the arms of Jesus.
Throughout his early life, he had a recurring dream that he’d never see his 25th birthday. And, quite frankly, it came true. You see, we didn’t lose him this year. The life of Steven Pochop actually ended on March 6, 1982, just two months before his 25th birthday. On that day, Steven Pochop began a new life - a life in Jesus. A life laid down daily to this world, for the sake that all others may know Jesus.
And again, that’s why we rejoice. He took advantage of every day in this life, sharing the truth of and hope in Jesus to all who would hear him, shouting “Jesus Saves” and singing his anthem, Beulah Land.
He was kind of homesick for a country that he’d never known. But now - now he’s home, and there will be no sad goodbyes spoken. For him, time doesn’t matter anymore. He has crossed that river, and his faith is now a most glorious sight. No more waiting. No more laboring. No more “almost there.” Our Pap has taken his heavenly flight, and we anxiously await our eternal reunion.
Steven is survived by his wife and his love, Vickie Waldrep Pochop; his five children, Carrie Pochop Mastalir (Brandon), Steven Glen Pochop, Jr. (Aley), Leah Pochop Bush (Tony), Rachel Pochop (Brian), and William Pochop (Caroline); and his seven grandchildren, Shelby and Caleb Mastalir, James and Rebekah Bush (and Bush Baby July 2020), Steven Glen Pochop III (Tripp), and Bennett Pochop. He is also survived by his brothers, Jon Pochop and Mark Pochop; and his sisters, Sandra Pochop Dibba and Sally Pochop Cady.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, Glen Pochop; his mother, Maxine Pochop; and his brother, Jerry Pochop.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Reed, Joey Pate, Tim Montgomery, Jason Ethridge, Anthony Poe, and Micah Borden. Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Smallwood, Leon Wesson, David Montgomery, and Ron Briley.
Steven pastored Abundant Grace Church (Sheffield, Alabama) for 21 years - a congregation whom he loved dearly, and over whom he was most honored to shepherd. Over the years, through his heart for the community and resulting vision, the AGC Feeding Center was birthed, supplying food to hundreds. In lieu of flowers, ministry gifts may be offered to Abundant Grace Church - Feeding Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
